Providence to do more drilling in Barryroe field

Irish oil and gas firm Providence Resources has delayed a strategic review of its Barryroe field south of Cork, promising to do more drilling to ‘optimise value’ for shareholders.

It said that the “key uncertainties impeding the future development of Barryroe could be substantially reduced by further appraisal drilling”.

Executive Chairman James Menton said the appraisal drill “will be essential before embarking on an initial phased development” of the site.

The firm expects to report back “conclusively and positively” to its shareholders by the end of January 2022.

Providence had said that it would complete the review by the end of the fourth quarter this year.

The firm approved a new board five months ago in the wake of a failed deal to farm out funding to Norway’s Spot On Energy.

Providence has since resumed direct management of the Barryroe project and has since appointed Scottish firm NRG Well Management International to lead the recruitment and organisation of an expanded technical team.

“The singular objective of the review was to optimise value for our shareholders, in the context of both Irish energy security and the transition to a carbon neutral economy by 2050, in line with stated Irish Government objectives,” the firm said in a statement on Monday.

“For a variety of reasons, there remain a number of key areas outstanding for consideration by the new [Providence] Board, in order to present a compelling case to ensure the achievement of our key objective - the optimisation of the value of the Barryroe Field.”

The firm has “discharged all of its responsibilities” in terms of submitting information to secure the lease, which requires Ministerial consent.