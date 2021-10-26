Providence Resources to carryout new survey of Barryroe

Barryroe is located about 50km off the south coast of Ireland

Providence Resources has said a seabed, shallow geophysical and environmental baseline survey will take place over a part of its flagship Barryroe field.

The site survey, which is being carried out on the Marine Institute’s Celtic Voyager survey vessel, is expected to take up to seven days depending on operating conditions.

The Barryroe field lies in approximately 100-meter water depth in the North Celtic Sea Basin and is located about 50km off the south coast of Ireland.

James Menton, executive chairman of Providence Resources, said: “The directors of Providence Resources believe that we have a compelling proposition with regards to the Barryroe prospect.”

“We continue to focus on moving ahead with this project in these challenging times of energy supply and security.”

Last week the chief executive of Providence Resources, Alan Linn, resigned suddenly.

His decision to step down comes amid a strategic review of the business, which is due to be completed by the end of this year.

The review, which will include “independently evaluated assessments of the field’s development scenarios and their potential”, is considered essential by the board. All the while the company is waiting for approval from the Government to issue an extension to the Barryroe license (known as a lease undertaking), the application for which was completed in July.

Mr Linn, an oil and gas veteran with more than 35 years' experience in the sector, took on the CEO role in January last year, after Tony O’Reilly jnr stepped down.

In a brief statement, Mr Linn said he was stepping down “to devote more time to my other business interests”

In April, Providence terminated its farm-out agreement with SpotOn Energy for the Barryroe licence. The agreement was terminated because “key financing conditions were not met”, Providence said at the time. Providence will now lead the project development and funding arrangements for the license.

The company reported an operating loss of €1.065m for the six months to June 30 this year. However, profit before tax for the period was €1.6m, due to a non-cash accounting gain in relation to its warrants revaluation, according to its interim results.

As at June 30 this year Providence had total cash and cash equivalents of €3.645m versus €2.269m at June 30, 2020.