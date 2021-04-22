Providence Resources terminates farmout agreement with SpotOn Energy

Providence is focused on the Barryroe license off the coast of Cork

Irish oil and gas explorer Providence Resources has terminated its farm-out agreement with SpotOn Energy for the Barryroe licence off the coast of Cork.

Providence said it is progressing arrangements for an alternative funding package to finance 100pc of the costs of the early development scheme (EDS) for the license.

The agreement was terminated with SpotOn because “key financing conditions were not met,” according to a statement from Providence.

The company will now lead the project development and funding arrangements, it added.

Providence said it is working on a number of options to further the development of the Barryroe site including payment deferrals by individual service providers on equivalent or better terms and a Nordic bond issue.

“This revised approach will enable Providence to participate in a much greater share of the value of the Barryroe asset than was proposed under the SpotOn structure,” Providence said.

The Dublin-listed company added that work to progress the funding solution is “well advanced” and is expected to be concluded before the end of September this year, in time to progress a 2022 drilling programme.

Pageant Holdings, a substantial shareholder in Providence, has made an offer to underwrite a capital raise for $2.5m at 3p per share. The offer includes a one for one warrant which would potentially raise a similar amount.

Providence CEO Alan Linn said it was “disappointing” that it “become necessary” to end the farm-out process with SpotOn.

“However, we are looking forward and actively building a revised development partnership with key service providers and a financing package designed to meet the needs of the project. We have been encouraged by the support we are receiving from service providers and banks and the commitments being offered to work with us in progressing the project,” Mr Linn said.

“We are currently working with key service providers to structure direct long-term partnerships on a risk/ reward basis and we are also in discussions with brokers to raise a Nordic bond. The interim funding offer from Pageant Holdings is very welcome and a confirmation of their continuing support for the value potential of the development,” he added.

