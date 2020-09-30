Providence Resources says it is funded till July 2021 as losses continue

Irish oil and gas explorer Providence Resources says it has enough funding to get it to July next year, as losses at the company increased.

Providence, which is focused on its flagship Barryroe prospect off the south coast of Cork, says it expects to complete the Barryroe Farmout within existing resources.

In the six months to June 30 the company recorded a loss of €9.2m, up from a loss of €5.5m in the same period last year.

The loss included €7.7m in financing expense in relation to fair value movement of warrants issued during the period as part of the equity raise in May, according to interim results from the group.

The company’s operating loss for the period was €1m, compared to €5.3m in 2019, on the back of cost savings.

Providence says its exploration portfolio has been rationalised to establish a clear focus on Barryroe development and adjacent Celtic Sea opportunities.

Earlier this year the company granted Norwegian-based SpotOn Energy exclusivity on the site through to October 31 this year.

The company said a “consortium of global service industry leaders [have been] brought together to deliver the Barryroe project on a shared risk basis as part of proposed farmout.”

Commenting on the results, Alan Linn – who was appointed chief executive of Providence in January – said: “Barryroe is one of the largest undeveloped offshore oil and gas fields in Europe and is unquestionably the core asset in our portfolio."

"Good progress has been made to date, supported by a capital raising of $3.3m, before expenses, which provided working capital in April to fund the Barryroe farmout process and move the project into production through phased economic development.”

Mr Linn added that farmout discussions “are progressing on schedule."

Online Editors