Providence Resources says farmout discussions are ‘progressing’

Providence Resources says it is progressing farmout discussions with SpotOn Energy on exploration licence SEL1/11, which includes the Barryroe oil and gas field.

Norwegian company SpotOn Energy has confirmed to Providence that binding term sheets are now in place with the six consortium members participating the Barryroe Field appraisal and development project.

The names of the consortium members will be announced separately.

Providence is now working with SpotOn energy and the members of the consortium to finalise the farmout work programme, according to a statement ahead of its AGM today.

Once a farmout agreement has been finalised SpotOn Energy will manage the Barryroe development.

Providence Resources CEO, Alan Linn, said: “Barryroe is one of the largest undeveloped oil and gas fields in Europe and, having worked with many of the consortium companies over the years, I am confident that we are introducing a high-quality core project development team with both the capability and capacity to deliver a “World Class” project.”

“When fully developed, the Barryroe field can provide Ireland with locally produced long term energy security.”

Online Editors