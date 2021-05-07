Providence Resources raises further capital

Providence Resources is focused on Barryroe off the coast of Cork

Providence Resources has raised a further £690,536.76 (€797,000) from shareholders, exercising warrants issued a year ago to buy in at three pence a share just ahead of a cut-off date.

The latest purchases take the total raised from the exercise of the three-pence warrants to just over £4m (€4.6m).

This represents a conversion ratio of approximately 75pc. The outstanding warrants expired at close of business on Thursday.

Providence CEO Alan Linn said: “We are delighted to have received the ongoing support of the warrant holders and believe it reflects and highlights the underlying strength of the Barryroe asset.”

The warrants were issued last year to shareholders who contributed to a €3m capital raise. Each investor received a mix of ordinary shares and the same number of so-called 3p and 9p warrants that give them a right to buy additional shares at those pre-set prices.

The 9p warrants, also issued last year, have another year to run, but Providence shares would have to almost triple in value before they came into play.

Last month the Irish oil and gas explorer told shareholders it had terminated an important farm-out agreement with Norway’s SpotOn Energy, which was to have taken over the costs of pressing ahead with exploration in the Barryroe licence area off the coast of Cork.

The farm-out was conditional on SpotOn confirming that a minimum of $166m (€137m) in funding was in place for the early development programme.

The agreement was terminated because “key financing conditions were not met”, according to a statement from Providence at the time.

Providence will now lead the project development and funding arrangements for the license as it looks to raise $5m.

Nick Furlong’s Pageant Holdings, already a substantial shareholder, has offered to underwrite a capital raising of $2.5m at 3p per share, under a plan which includes a one-for-one warrant – potentially raising the same amount again over time.

Providence has said it is working on a number of options to further the development of the Barryroe site including payment deferrals by individual service providers and a Nordic bond issue of around $80m.