Providence Resources pays Tony O’Reilly jnr almost €500,000 to exit the firm

Providence Resources paid Tony O’Reilly jnr €493,500 to terminate his contract last year, as losses at the company shot up and shareholders were forced to raise cash to bailout the company.

At year-end December 31 Providence had losses of €26m, while net assets were €59m.

In October last year Providence said it would no longer extend the deadline to receive a $9m loan from Chinese backer Apec, in what was the latest in a series of delays with the money being transferred.

A month earlier it secured a $3.76m (€3.43m) financial lifeline to keep help the door open.

At the time it said that without the new money, the company’s ability to continue as a "going concern will be compromised."

Mr O’Reilly stepped down from the group in December after what was a very difficult year for the Barryroe focused group.

Providence implemented a number of cost-cutting measures during 2019, including a redundancy programme, and today it operates with skeletal staff after the promised funds from China failed to materialise.

Earlier this year Providence appointed Alan Linn, an oil and gas veteran with more than 35 years' experience in the sector, as its new CEO. It has since raised a further €3m this year.

Online Editors