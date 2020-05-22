Providence Resources hit by funding delays

Providence Resources has experienced a delay in receiving funds from Norwegian group SpotOn Energy.

Last month the troubled Irish explorer received £300,000 (€334,300) from SpotOn as part of Providence’s recent $3.3m in fund raising.

SpotOn had committed to invest a further £200,000 (€222,850) within six weeks of that announcement.

However, a statement from Providence this evening said SpotOn “has experienced some delays in closing out the necessary arrangements with its consortium because of current working and travel restrictions.”

The company has told Providence, which is primarily focused on the Barryroe oil and gas field off the coast of Cork, that it will have to delay the second tranche of its investment “by approximately one week.”

As part of the deal with SpotOn Energy in relation to the farm out of Standard Exploration Licence 1/11, which contains the Barryroe oil and gas field, SpotOn has been given a period of exclusivity until October 31 in respect of the license.

Providence said it will provide an update to the market upon receipt of funds.

In January, Alan Linn, an oil and gas veteran with more than 35 years' experience in the sector, took over the reins of Providence following the resignation of Tony O'Reilly Jnr at the end of last year.

In September 2019 Providence stopped extending the deadline to receive a $9m loan from Chinese company Apec, in the latest in a series of delays to the money being transferred.

The group implemented a number of cost-cutting measures during the year, including a redundancy programme, and now operates with a skeleton staff.

Online Editors