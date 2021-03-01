Providence Resources extends farm-out agreement for the Barryroe licence

Irish oil and gas explorer Providence Resources has extended the farm-out agreement in respect of Barryroe with Norwegian group SpotOn Energy by two months.

Barryroe is located off the south coast of Ireland.

In a statement on Monday Providence said the additional time was required to finalise the agreement with participants in the financing structure.

It added that there will be no change to overall development proposal.

The conditions to be fulfilled to attract investment from the Norwegian Export Credit Agency (GIEK), have altered from what was originally proposed.

The financing structure has been adjusted to reflect the fact that GIEK is unable to participate in the Barryroe funding consortium in the form originally expected.

GIEK’s commitment had been for around 20pc of the overall funding.

A different funding structure has been proposed by SpotOn involving an increased contribution to the financing by the consortium and the bond investors.

“Discussions to secure this increased commitment are well advanced. SpotOn has confirmed that it believes that funding will be completed within the period granted under the extension,” Providence said today.

In November last year the Barryroe partners completed a farm-out agreement with SpotOn Energy, for a 50pc share in SEL 1/11 located off the south coast of Ireland and which includes the undeveloped Barryroe oil and gas field.

In return for the 50pc share in the project SpotOn and its partners undertook to fund, develop and produce the Barryroe field.

A conditional part of the farm-out agreement involves SpotOn securing a minimum of $166m (€137m) in funding to finance 100pc of the costs associated with an early development programme for Barryroe.

Providence said today that “the Barryroe partners have been advised that SpotOn is confident of raising the funds set out in the farm-out agreement.”

Providence's roots go back to 1981.

Online Editors