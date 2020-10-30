Providence Resources extends exclusivity talks with SpotOn

Irish oil and gas explorer Providence Resources has extended its exclusive talks with SpotOn Energy in relation to its Barryroe prospect.

The talks have been extended until the next of next month in order to facilitate full completion of the farm-out documentation.

Providence chief executive, Alan Linn, said: “Despite the ongoing Covid constraints, we have made excellent progress in agreeing farm-out terms, for an interest in Barryroe, to SpotOn Energy, and are working very closely with them to finalise the agreement documentation.

The farm-out is structured to ensure that the development is fully funded and includes an Early Development Scheme work programme for the Barryroe oil and gas field located in Standard Exploration Licence 1/11. "

In other exploration news, Dublin-listed PetroNeft Resources reported a loss of $2.7m for the six months to June 30, an increase on the loss of $2m in the same period last year.

The company, which is focused on the Tomsk Oblast region in Russia, reported revenue of $1m for the period, according to interim results.

Gross production from its Licence 61 in the first half of the year was 783 barrels of oil per day net to PetroNeft.

The company completed construction of a 26km pipeline connecting Sibkrayevskoye field to the central processing unit ahead of schedule and within budget, allowing year-round production from Sibkrayevskoye.

It also completed an extended well test of the C-4 well producing and selling 1,200 barrels of oil at "competitive rates."

David Golder, chairman of PetroNeft, said: "The first half of 2020 presented many challenges to the company through the dual effects of the Covid pandemic and turmoil in the world’s energy markets. We have however been seeing increased stability through the third quarter and are optimistic that this will continue through the end of 2020 and into 2021."

The company is "well positioned" to benefit from a future improvement in the oil price market, Mr Golder said.

"We are particularly looking forward to an active winter work program at the end of this year and in to 2021.”

