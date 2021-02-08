Providence Resources denies merger speculation

Irish oil and gas explorer Providence Resources says it is not currently involved in any merger discussions.

The company was responding to a report in the Business Post, which said Providence has been approached about a possible merger by SpotOn Energy, it’s partner in the development of the Barryroe site.

In December last year Providence agreed to farm out a 50pc interest in the Barryroe oil and gas field to a consortium led by Spoton Energy, a Norwegian resources company.

In a brief statement on Monday, Providence said it “notes the speculation in Irish media over the weekend.”

The company said that while it considers all opportunities to maximise shareholder value, “we are not currently involved in any merger discussions with any party.”

Providence added that it will continue to “work closely” with SpotOn Energy to deliver the necessary funding to develop the Barryroe asset off the coast of Cork.

In the six months to 30 June 2020 Providence recorded an operating loss of €1.06m compared to a loss of €5.3m over the same period in 2019, as initiatives put in place by the company resulted in significant cost savings.

Providence has experienced some difficulties in recent years. In October 2019, the company said it would no longer extend the deadline to receive a $9m loan from Chinese backer Apec after several delays in money being transferred.

Since taking over the top job at Providence at the start of last year, Mr Linn has been keen to promote Barryroe as a project that also has potential for carbon capture and storage.

Providence's roots go back to 1981.

Online Editors