Providence Resources completes latest Barryroe survey

Providence Resources has completed a new survey over a part of its flagship Barryroe field.

The seabed, shallow geophysical and environmental baseline survey was commissioned by Providence’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Exola, and was completed, without incident, on time and under budget by the Marine Institute’s Celtic Voyager survey vessel, according to a statement from the group.

The Barryroe field lies in approximately 100-meter water depth in the North Celtic Sea Basin and is located about 50km off the south coast of Ireland.

Previous studies have estimated that over 300 million barrels of oil could potentially be recoverable from the field.

“The directors of Providence Resources are very satisfied with the successful completion of the Barryroe site survey,” James Menton, executive chairman of Providence, said.

“This survey is part of the board’s strategic review of Barryroe and the results of the site survey will be interpreted and incorporated into that review,” he added.

Last month the chief executive of Providence Resources, Alan Linn, resigned suddenly.

Mr Linn, an oil and gas veteran with more than 35 years' experience in the sector, took on the CEO role in January last year, after Tony O’Reilly Jr stepped down.

His decision to step down comes amid a strategic review of the business, which is due to be completed by the end of this year.

The review, which will include “independently evaluated assessments of the field’s development scenarios and their potential”, is considered essential by the board.

The company is currently waiting for approval from the Government to issue an extension to the Barryroe license (known as a lease undertaking), the application for which was completed in July.

In April, Providence terminated its farm-out agreement with SpotOn Energy for the Barryroe licence. The agreement was terminated because “key financing conditions were not met”, Providence said at the time.

Providence will now lead the project development and funding arrangements for the license.

The company reported an operating loss of €1.065m for the six months to June 30 this year. However, profit before tax for the period was €1.6m, due to a non-cash accounting gain in relation to its warrants revaluation, according to its interim results.

As at June 30 this year Providence had total cash and cash equivalents of €3.645m versus €2.269m at June 30, 2020.