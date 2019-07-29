Providence again forced to extend Chinese funding deadline

Irish oil and gas explorer Providence Resources has extended a deadline to receive $10m (€8.9m) from Chinese backer APEC to August 2nd.

Irish oil and gas explorer Providence Resources has extended a deadline to receive $10m (€8.9m) from Chinese backer APEC to August 2nd.

It is the latest in a series of delays in receiving the money.

The Dublin-listed company previously said it had received a letter from HSBC Bank on July 5, saying the funds would be paid on July 9.

A deadline to receive the funds was then extended to July 12, when the group, headed by Tony O'Reilly Jnr, said it did not expect to give any further extension.

However, it was then extended until July 19, and subsequently until July 26.

The funds did not arrive by close of business on Friday.

In a statement today, the company said it had been provided with further documentation by HSBC Bank showing the $10m has been debited from the payee’s account for payment to Providence.

“The documentation confirms that the payment date is still pending due to final processing by HSBC,” Providence said.

Providence and its associates, collectively known as the 'Barryroe Partners', have now agreed to an extension to August 2 for receipt of the money.

The loan is to fund a survey of the explorer's Barryroe prospect off the Cork coast.

Funding from APEC had initially been expected late last year, and was then due to be paid over on June 14.

Drilling operations at the Barryroe site are expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2019, a date that has been pushed back because of the delay to the planned survey of the area.

The group now expects the survey to be carried out in the third quarter of this year, assuming it receives the funds.

Under the terms of the updated farm-out agreement with APEC, a total of $24m (previously $19.5m) has been allocated to fund the forward costs of Exola, operator of the Barryroe project.

Last year's results for the company showed that losses had declined to €4.8m for the year, from the €20.4m reported in 2017.

By the end of 2018, Providence had no debt.

Online Editors