Property developer Sean Mulryan invests in tech firms in Ireland and UK

Property developer Sean Mulryan, the founder and CEO of Ballymore Group, has made two investments in innovative technology companies in Ireland and the UK.

The investments have been made by the Mulryan family office, Ardenode Capital. The office is named after the townland outside Ballymore Eustace in Kildare where the Mulryans live.

They are the latest steps in the diversification of his personal interests into tech businesses with positive social and economic goals.

Mulryan has acquired a “significant stake” in Irish cloud venture builder Zoosh Group and will join the board as a non-executive director.

Zoosh invests in and works with new cloud ventures from the idea stage through to their commercialisation, product build, entrepreneurial development and growth strategy.

The company, which invests through its own funds as well as an expanding network of private investors, was recently ranked Top 20 in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 and has helped launch and scale a number of Irish start-ups.

Mulryan has also acquired a “significant minority” holding in UK company Digital Futures and will have representation on the board of Digital Futures Group.

Founded in 2020, Digital Futures is a rapidly expanding technology services and training company. It focuses on helping those from underrepresented areas of society — in particular women and those from ethnic minority backgrounds — to build a career in technology with immersive training in software development, data science and cloud engineering.

Earlier this year Mulryan invested €5m in the Dublin-based electric bike maker Modmo.