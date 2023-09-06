Profits triple to €121m at Dublin-based ASL Aviation

Profits at Dublin-based airline group ASL Aviation almost tripled last year to €121m, according to newly-filed accounts for the business.

The accounts also show that revenue at the group soared 43pc in 2022 to €1.62bn despite macro-economic uncertainties and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

ASL – which operates a fleet of about 160 aircraft – was acquired in 2019 by European fund manager Star Capital from Compagnie Maritime Belge and Belgian-owned 3P Air Freighters.

Of its fleet, about 57 are directly owned by the company, whose chief executive is Dave Andrew.

In April this year, ASL agreed a new $155m loan facility with Goldman Sachs to help support its aircraft acquisitions.

ASL’s directors note in the accounts that cargo activity and volumes remained strong during 2022, although they slipped 8pc to 911,735 tonnes. However, that followed a 28pc increase in 2021.

It said its revenues rose as it benefited from the provision of more long-haul cargo services. Cargo revenues rose by 21pc to €1.06bn last year.

ASL said that its long-haul cargo services – operated by its Belgian subsidiary – had continued to see a normalisation of supply and demand dynamics last year following a spike seen during the pandemic.

“The loss of belly space in long-haul passenger aircraft restricted intercontinental capacity and this drove intercontinental cargo rates up across the air cargo market,” said Mr Andrew.

He added: “This led to the very strong financial performance in our air freight business, but since then the market has normalised and we must look at 2022’s performance as unlikely to continue through 2023.”

ASL’s cargo clients include Amazon Prime Air. It operates a number of aircraft on behalf of the internet giant.

The number of passengers carried on ASL’s services jumped 77pc to 6.9 million last year, according to ASL. Passenger revenue more than doubled from €231m to €551m.

It noted that the increase was primarily a result of its FlySafair business, a low-cost carrier in South Africa.

“While our costs spiralled earlier in the pandemic, we then benefitted from an unexpectedly fast upturn in intercontinental freight market rates, while in South Africa our passenger business recovered with remarkable speed,” said Mr Andrew.

ASL also has a joint venture airline in Thailand, called KMile, which currently operates a handful of aircraft.

Last year, the group cut its stake in Indian airline Quikjet from just over 72pc to just under 46pc.