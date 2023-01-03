Profits surge at Tuam-based driverless car technology firm Valeo

The pavilion of automotive parts supplier Valeo at last year's Paris Motor Show. Photograph: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

Pre-tax profits at a Co Galway firm at the cutting edge of driverless car technology increased more than ninefold to €25.43m in 2021.

Connaught Electronics, trading as Valeo Vision Systems, recorded the surge in profits as revenues declined by 4.5pc from €207.48m to €198.18m.

The chief factor behind the increase in profits was €25.56m received in dividend income from subsidiary companies.

Before the dividend income received offset by net interest payments of €1.35m are taken into account, operating profits at the Tuam-based company declined by 71.5pc from €4.28m to €1.22m.

The French-owned company is one of the largest private-sector employers in the manufacturing sector in the west of Ireland and employed 795 at the end of December 2021. Valeo Tuam is a group centre of excellence for vision systems and automated parking, producing physical hardware and generating software intellectual property with artificial intelligence.

The directors state that its products and systems “contribute to intuitive driving”.

Products developed by the R&D centre in Tuam are in production at Valeo sites in Germany, Hungary, Mexico and China.

In November 2020, the firm announced up to 60 jobs losses, and in 2021 numbers employed at the company reduced by 133 from 928 to 795.

Half of the workforce at the end of 2021 were engaged in R&D and in 2021 the firm’s R&D spend totalled €62.75m. This followed an R&D spend of €73.58m in 2020.

The business was due to ramp up its R&D spend in 2022 with a note attached to the accounts stating that the company had committed to spend €85.97m on R&D in 2022.

The figures show that despite the reduction in headcount, staff costs increased from €50.98m to €52.16m in 2021. Directors’ pay increased by 21pc from €368,213 to €446,659.

The profit for 2021 takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €6.64m. Shareholder funds totalled €61.47m.

Valeo bought the site in 2007.