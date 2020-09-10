Profits soar for Children's Hospital firm

Pre-tax profits at the architectural company that is designing the €1.7bn National Children's Hospital in Dublin last year almost tripled to €597,183.

Dublin-based BDP secured the brief for the country's largest and most complex healthcare project ever undertaken with its competition-winning design.

Accounts for Building Design Partnership (Architects, Designers, Engineers) Ltd show that the company recorded the increase in pre-tax profits after revenues increased by 17.6pc from €8.5m to €10m in the 12 months to the end of June 2019.

Figures recently released by the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) in response to a Freedom of Information request show that across the 12 months of 2019, BDP was paid €6.48m in architect design team fees for its work on the National Children's Hospital. Numbers employed at the company last year increased from 49 to 54.

Pay to seven directors for the 12 months to the end of June 2019 increased marginally from €797,752 to €807,999. The company's overall salary bill increased from €2.863m to €3.35m. The company last year recorded post tax profits of €480,688 after paying corporation tax of €116,595.

At the end of June 2019, the company's shareholder funds totalled €1m. On 2019, the directors state that "the current economic environment has improved over the past financial year and the studio is busy with numerous potential opportunities".

