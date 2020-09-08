Profits soar at Wills Bros to €5.3m

Pre-tax profits at Co Mayo-based civil engineering group Wills Bros last year increased more than threefold to €5.3m as revenues soared 46pc from €89m to €130.17m.

The company said that as the business expanded, it hired more workers and the number of employees rose to 344 from 282.

The directors said that for 2020 the group had a strong order book but they pointed out that revenues may be impacted by Covid-19.

In order to comply with government measures in different jurisdictions, some facilities were closed temporarily "thus resulting in a significant decrease in activity", they added. Through 2019, "the group completed works on several major projects across Ireland, the UK and Europe which included enabling works for many multinational clients and civil engineering projects for the public sector amongst others", the report said. The company was set up in 1972 by James and Charles Wills. After a profitable year in 2019, during which the firm continued "strengthening its balance sheet", the group said it had boosted its bid teams in Ireland and the UK to ensure that clients get the best possible offering with a high degree of design development output. Looking at the business impact of Covid-19, the directors said in their statement that the group may experience a reduction in activity, although the precise impact of any hit could not yet be determined. Staff costs last year increased from €16.04m to €18.18m while directors' remuneration decreased from €500,570 to €487,221. The profit numbers for last year include non-cash depreciation costs of €2.1m and a gain of €836,510 on the sale of tangible assets. Shareholder funds at the end of December last year totalled €14.72m and that included accumulated profits of €13.75m. The group's cash pile increased from €7.8m to €23.7m and it paid dividends of €140,000 following a dividend payout of €100,000 in 2018.