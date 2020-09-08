| 16.2°C Dublin

Profits soar at Wills Bros to €5.3m

 

Origins: Charles Wills set up Wills Bros. with brother James in 1972 Expand

Gordon Deegan

Pre-tax profits at Co Mayo-based civil engineering group Wills Bros last year increased more than threefold to €5.3m as revenues soared 46pc from €89m to €130.17m.

The company said that as the business expanded, it hired more workers and the number of employees rose to 344 from 282.

The directors said that for 2020 the group had a strong order book but they pointed out that revenues may be impacted by Covid-19.