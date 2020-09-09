| 16.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Profits soar at Mars Food to €5.2m

 

Chocolate: Mars and Snickers are staples of the Mars Foods stable Expand

Close

Chocolate: Mars and Snickers are staples of the Mars Foods stable

Chocolate: Mars and Snickers are staples of the Mars Foods stable

Getty Images

Chocolate: Mars and Snickers are staples of the Mars Foods stable

Gordon Deegan

Pre-tax profits at Mars Foods Ireland last year more than doubled to €5.2m.

This followed revenues at the company rising by €14m from €118.7m to €132.83m last year

Mars Food Ireland Ltd achieved the increase in pre-tax profits as revenues increased by 12pc while the cost of sales rose by 10pc to €108m and administrative expenses went up by 5pc to €19m.