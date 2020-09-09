Profits soar at Mars Food to €5.2m

Pre-tax profits at Mars Foods Ireland last year more than doubled to €5.2m.

This followed revenues at the company rising by €14m from €118.7m to €132.83m last year

Mars Food Ireland Ltd achieved the increase in pre-tax profits as revenues increased by 12pc while the cost of sales rose by 10pc to €108m and administrative expenses went up by 5pc to €19m.

Mars Foods Ireland operates across the food, pet-care, gum and chocolate sectors and some of its best known brands include Snickers, Uncle Bens, Pedigree, Whiskas, Mars, Twix, Maltesers, Dolmio and Dove.

The directors state that throughout the crisis brought about the Covid 19 pandemic, Mars globally has not experienced any significant disruption in supply chains and does not expect the crisis to have a material impact on its net sales and cash flow from its global operations.

The directors for the Irish arm of Mars Foods stated that in response to Government measures concerning Covid 19, the company has implemented work from home policies for all employees here.

The directors said that the effects of Government actions and company and third party policies put in place to combat Covid-19 "could negatively impact the business and the operating results of the company and result in a negative impact on the company's financial condition".

The directors state that they and the company's management are actively working to manage and minimise these impacts and have concluded that the company has sufficient liquidity and other resources to support its ongoing operations through the support provided by its ultimate parent, Mars Inc.

The number of employees declined by one person last year, to 74, which was made up of 46 in sales and marketing and 28 in administration.

Staff costs increased by 16.6pc from €8.17m to €9.53m. Directors' pay including pension payments totalled €967,000. The profit takes account of redundancy costs of €248,000 and non-cash depreciation costs of €168,000. At the end of December, shareholder funds stood at €12.5m.