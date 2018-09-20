Profits slide by over 50pc at favourite pub of politicians and economists

Profits at Doheny & Nesbitt, one of Dublin's best-known pubs, last year decreased by 51.5pc to €291,223, according to new accounts filed by Swigmore Inns Ltd. This followed profits of €441,925.

Profits at Doheny & Nesbitt, one of Dublin's best-known pubs, last year decreased by 51.5pc to €291,223, according to new accounts filed by Swigmore Inns Ltd. This followed profits of €441,925.

Accumulated profits at the company in the 12 months to the end of January this year jumped to €3.5m. The accounts show that the number of staff employed at the pub last year increased from 31 to 34 with staff costs increasing from €895,750 to €986,978.

Doheny and Nesbitt

Doheny & Nesbitt on Dublin's Baggot Street was the first pub in Ireland to exchange hands for over IR£1m in 1987 when the Mangan brothers, Tom and Paul, purchased the premises. A favourite haunt of politicians from nearby Leinster House, the pub has more recently attracted Rihanna and Bruce Springsteen.

Indo Business