Profits rise slightly for Kerrygold owner as challenges persist

Ornua, which owns Kerrygold, saw profits rise by 1.3pc in 2021

Dairy co-operative Ornua expects price rises for consumers to persist until the end of the year.

The company, which reported record revenues for 2021, said that inflation is impacting the dairy sector globally. “We are seeing very significant inflation in all markets,” chief executive John Jordan told the Irish Independent.

The cost of milk and other dairy products are at record highs, while increased fuel and transport prices present challenges for the sector. The cost of other necessary materials, such as vegetable oil and cardboard, have also increased substantially.

Mr Jordan explained that the impact of inflationary pressures will soon be reflected in supermarket prices following discussions with blue chip companies and retailers.

“The consumer has not yet seen all those price increases appear on the shelf. Then we need to watch out to see what happens to consumer buying patterns,” he said.

“If a packet of butter in Ireland is €3.99 for a 454g, does that mean consumers will trade down to private label or buy less frequently or wait for price promotion?”

He anticipates consumers will see price rises across all food products “from here all the way to year end.”

Ornua, which exports to 110 countries worldwide, reported that periods of lockdown increased demand in the retail sector last year, with consumers cooking more at home. It sold 11 million packets of its Kerrygold butter and cheese each week, a 12pc volume growth in a single year.

The brand continues to be the fastest selling brand in Germany and the second most popular butter brand in the US.

Food service demand fell below average levels in 2021, particularly in Europe, but the group highlighted that demand returned in nations that eased restrictions faster.

Food service has now grown for Ornua since restrictions have eased in many markets, particularly in pizza chains and fast-food restaurants. However, the dominance of retail could return if consumer budgets are stretched.

“Will we curtail some of our out of home dining and trade down?” said Mr Jordan.

“As inflation grows, [we need] to understand where people are going to spend their money.”

Ornua reported operating profit of €153.7m in 2021, a rise of 1.3pc on the prior year, according to the group’s annual results.

Turnover rose by 6.9pc to €2.5bn, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation were €177.4m, a slight increase of 0.7pc from 2020.

The co-operative also returned brand premium and bonuses of €78m to its members, up 13.5pc from the year prior.

The group also described Chinese export demand last year as “exceptional” but noted that global export growth was not as strong as previous years due to supply chain challenges, lockdowns and weaker output.

Ornua also reported that supply chain challenges have worsened in the past 12 months. “The cost of containers to move product from Ireland to the US has risen substantially,” Mr Jordan said. “On top of that, even if you are willing to pay the price, there’s disruption in actually getting the product moved.”