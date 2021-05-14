Profits rise at firm of Home of the Year judge Hugh Wallace

The Dublin based architectural firm led by the co-presenter of RTÉ’s ratings winner Home of the Year, Hugh Wallace, recorded profits of €133,557 last year.

New accounts lodged by Douglas Wallace Consultants Ltd show that the company paid out dividends of €125,000 to its four shareholders in the 12 months to the end of June last.

The profits of €133,557 last year follow profits of €125,577 for the prior year.

The company recorded the increase in profits in spite of four months of the financial year being impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The increased profits resulted in the increased dividends of €125,000 compared to dividends of €90,828 in 2019.

At the end of June last, the Douglas Wallace Architects company had accumulated profits totalled €367,940.

Mr Wallace is one of four directors at Douglas Wallace Consultants and some of the firm's projects include the Dundrum Town Centre and the Eyre Square Shopping Centre in Galway.

Along with his Home of the Year work - which recorded its highest ever ratings in the season recently completed, Mr Wallace also presents the Great House Revival shown on RTÉ.

Numbers employed at the practice last year remained static at 20.

Pay to four directors, including pension contributions, last year declined sharply from €504,713 to €286,806 made up of €282,756 in pay and €4,050 in pension payments.

The €286,806 pay to directors was 29 per cent down on the pay of €399,613 in 2019.

The company’s cash funds last year increased sharply from €237,656 to €507,052 while the amount owed to the company by debtors almost halved from €632,713 to €322,679.