Profits rise at employee-owned PM Group

Irish project management firm PM Group has reported a 26pc rise in its operating profit last year.

In the year ended 31 December 2021, PM reported operating profits of €43.9m.

Revenues rose by 19pc to €475m last year. This included pass through revenue where the group carries procurement and contract costs on behalf of their clients. Fee revenue, which more accurately reflects the group income, was up 21pc.

Over half of the group’s projects are undertaken outside Ireland, with operations in the UK, mainland Europe, United States and Asia.

Irish operations were strong, with revenue and earnings ahead of expectations, according to PM Group. Mainland Europe remained its largest international market, accounting for 30pc of revenues.

The UK market, which accounted for 9pc of revenues, saw strong growth in Birmingham and Manchester, although the company flagged that “uncertainty caused by the pandemic and Brexit is still impacting the rate of client investment in the UK.”

The US grew to 6pc of group total revenues, a rise from 4pc in 2020, while in Asia, the group reported a record year in its Singapore office.

PM Group’s global workforce grew to 3,500 people, a 17pc increase from the year prior. 1,200 of employees now have shares in the company, a 20pc jump from 2020.

The group now plans to create 500 jobs next year across a range of disciplines, including engineering, construction, data analytics and finance. 300 are these will be roles in Ireland.

PM Group said that activity levels and backlog have remained strong in its new financial year, with the first quarter revenue and earnings up year-on-year.

“We have further increased our U.S. presence through the opening of our Philadelphia office, to support the growth and opportunities we have seen there. We also opened a new office in Frankfurt, Germany, complementing our offices in Belgium and Switzerland,” said chief executive Dave Murphy.

“The first quarter of 2022 has seen the strong momentum we had at the end of 2021 sustained. Notwithstanding economic and geo-political issues, our multinational clients continue to invest major projects across key markets,” he added.