Profits fall at ESB as it takes hit from Covid-19

ESB has reported an operating profit before exceptional items of €616m for 2020.

This is a fall of €66m on the prior year.

The company said electricity demand remained “resilient” for the year, with an overall year-on-year reduction of less than 1pc in Ireland.

Falls in electricity use in businesses impacted by Covid-19 were offset by an increase in residential demand, according to annual results from the company.

Overall, Covid-19 had around a €15m negative impact on ESB’s operating profit mainly due to an increased provision for bad debts.

ESB reported a profit after exceptional items, interest and tax of €126m.

The company incurred exceptional charges of €247m last year, including a non-cash impairment charge of €188m made against its Carrington gas-fired power plant in Manchester.

In addition, an exceptional charge of €59m was required relating to an increase in its asset retirement obligation associated with the future cost of the disposal of wooden electricity poles retired from the network.

The semi-State company is recommending a dividend of €81m for 2020, this brings it to €1.2bn paid to the Irish Exchequer in the last 10 years.

The company invested €1.1bn in energy infrastructure last year.

Pat Fenlon, chief financial officer at ESB, said: "Despite the operational challenges brought about by Covid-19 in 2020, ESB delivered a resilient set of financial results with operating profit before exceptional items of €616m and invested more than €1.1bn in critical energy infrastructure projects.”

“ESB is well positioned to meet the ongoing challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, and to continue to deliver on our strategic ambition to lead the transition to reliable, affordable low-carbon energy for the benefit of all,” he added.

ESB is the owner of the distribution and transmission networks in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Last year ESB had a 29pc share of generation in the all-island market and a 34pc share of electricity supply in the all-island market with 1.5 million customer accounts.

