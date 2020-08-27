Profits fall 70pc at Paddy Power owner

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment has reported profit before tax of £24m (€26.7m) for the first six months of this year.

This is down 70pc on the same period last year, due to costs associated with the integration of its merger with The Starts Group and a decrease in value of intangible assets.

However, reported revenue at the gambling giant increased by almost 50pc to £1.5bn (€1.67bn).

On a pro forma basis revenue was up 22pc, helped by a rise in online betting, according to interim results from the group.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) of £684m (€762m) was up 35pc year-on-year.

In Ireland and the UK, the cancellation of sports and closure of shops led to reduced sports revenues.

However, this was offset by an increase in the number of recreational customers playing poker and gaming products globally.

In Australia and the United States, the continuation of horse racing meant that overall sports revenues at the company grew in both regions.

The company said trading in the second half of the year to-date was “encouraging”.

However, it warned that its outlook remains highly uncertain, due to potential further Covid-19 related disruption “and possible regulatory change across various markets.”

Assuming no further material disruption to sporting events and no further shutdown of retail operations, the group expects its adjusted pro forma adjusted EBITDA for the year to be between £1.1bn - £1.3bn excluding the US market.

The group is expecting to report an EBITDA loss of £140-160m in the US for the year.

Peter Jackson, chief executive of Flutter, said: “The group’s first half financial performance exceeded expectations as we benefitted from geographic and product diversification.”

“We have also made good progress since May on the integration with The Stars Group.”

