Profits down at Grafton Group following ‘challenging conditions’

Building materials firm Grafton Group has reported a decline in profits in the first half of the year as market conditions remained “challenging.”

Adjusted operating profit was down 30.5pc to £105.1m (€122.6m) in the first six months of the 2023.

In a trading update today, the company reported that the fall in operating profit was as anticipated and stated that full year adjusted operating profit is expected to be in line with analysts’ expectations.

Analysts forecasts compiled by Grafton show an adjusted profit range of £194.6m to £209.4m for the year.

The company also saw an increase in revenues in the first six months of the year.

The business, which owns the Chadwicks and Woodie’s brands in Ireland, saw sales rise 3.2pc to 1.19bn (€1.4bn) in the first half of 2023.

Grafton Group said.the first half performance had been “resilient” but pointed to a decline in volumes across the group’s distribution business.

However, it highlighted a strong performance in the Woodie’s DIY retail business here across the period.

The group’s manufacturing businesses located in the UK also recorded a strong first half.

Grafton Group also returned £132.7m to shareholders in dividend payments and share buybacks in the period, while a new share buyback programme for up to £50m was announced in an update today.

“Grafton’s robust cash generation has enabled us to return £132.7m to shareholders in the half year by way of share buybacks and dividends whilst leaving our net cash position broadly unchanged,” chief executive Eric Born said.

"Whilst uncertainties remain in the short term, we are confident that Grafton is exceptionally well positioned to benefit as the cycle turns, markets normalise and consumer confidence gains momentum,” he added.