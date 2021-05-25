| 7.1°C Dublin

Profits at ‘super agency’ which represents Ronaldo fall sharply

Gestifute International has an office at Dublin's George’s Quay

Ronaldo is among the firm&rsquo;s high-profile clients. Photo: Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images Expand

Gordon Deegan

Pre-tax profits at the Irish branch of the football ‘super agency’ Gestifute that represents Cristiano Ronaldo almost halved to €27.62m in 2019.

New accounts filed by Gestifute International Ltd show that it sustained the large drop in pre-tax profits as revenues decreased by 45pc from €58.9m to €32.3m.

