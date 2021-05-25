Profits at ‘super agency’ which represents Ronaldo fall sharply

Pre-tax profits at the Irish branch of the football ‘super agency’ Gestifute that represents Cristiano Ronaldo almost halved to €27.62m in 2019.

New accounts filed by Gestifute International Ltd show that it sustained the large drop in pre-tax profits as revenues decreased by 45pc from €58.9m to €32.3m.

Pre-tax profits declined by 47.6pc from €52.7m to €27.6m in the 12 months to the end of December 2019.

The Irish firm paid €25m during the year in dividends to its shareholders and this followed the company paying out €17m in dividends in 2018.

Gestifute was founded by super agent Jorge Mendes who represents Ronaldo along with recently appointed Roma manager Jose Mourinho and a host of other international players.

The principal activity of the Irish company is providing consultancy and marketing services to professional sports people and sporting organisations.

The directors state that the main business risk is the ability of clients to switch to other consultancy providers.

Forbes recently estimated Ronaldo’s 2020 earnings to be around $105m (€86m) and the Juventus player is the most followed athlete on social media with Instagram followers topping 200 million in 2020.

Separately, Forbes estimates Jorge Mendes’ 2020 earnings to be at $104 million, stating that Mendes has negotiated more than $1bn in active contracts.

During last year’s window, Mr Mendes brokered the transfer of Ruben Dias to Manchester City for €68m and Portugese forward Diogo Jota from Wolves to Liverpool for €50m.

The Irish company has its registered office at One George’s Quay Plaza, George’s Quay in Dublin 2 and the directors state that the company plans to continue its present activities and current trading levels.

Gestifute International Ltd had accumulated profits of €42.8m at the end of 2019 while its cash pile decreased from €7.9 million to €6.29 million.

The accounts show that the Irish firm’s tax bill for the year totalled €3.23m and the company recorded post-tax profits of €24.3m.

The company’s controlling party is Start SGPS, a Portuguese-registered firm that is Mr Mendes’ holding company for his businesses in sport. One of the directors of Gestifute is Andy Quinn and a note attached to the accounts show in 2019 €86,497 was charged by Andrew P Quinn and Associates. The company employed five people and staff costs were €344,463.