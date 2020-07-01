Profits at Sodexo's Irish arm jump 52pc to €4.19m 

Pre-tax profits at the Irish arm of catering company Sodexo last year increased by 52pc to €4.19m.

New accounts filed by Sodexo Ireland Ltd show that the company recorded the increase in profits after revenue rose by €4.9m to €108.6m from €103.74m in the 12 months to the end of August.

Numbers employed in Ireland by the French-owned company increased to 2,005 from 1,976 as the company provided services including corporate catering, the operation of staff canteens and award-winning restaurants.

Last year, staff costs increased to €56.32m from €53.6m.

The filings confirm that the company paid a dividend of €2.9m last year.

"The performance of the company in the current year has been impacted by an increase in volume leading to an increase of 4.7pc in revenue," the directors' report said.

The profit last year takes account of €537,000 in depreciation while operating lease costs increased to €776,000 from €528,000.

The firm had accumulated profits last year of €10m with its cash in hand increasing marginally to €17.2m from €17m. Shareholder funds totalled €6.5m.

The accounts were signed off before the Covid-19 pandemic but have only been filed in recent days at the Companies Office.

On the challenges facing the company, the directors said it faced the challenge of improving its contract retention rate in the coming year.

The firm's cost of sales last year increased to €95.4m from €92.97m. The figures show that the firm's operating profits increased by 41pc to €4.39m from €3.1m.

A mix of interest and finance costs totalling €205,000 reduced pre-tax profits to €4.19m.

The company recorded post-tax profits of €3.65m after paying corporation tax of €535,000.

Globally, Sodexo last year recorded revenues of €21.9bn, employed 470,000 people and served 100 million consumers daily in 67 countries.

