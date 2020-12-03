Profits at Irish online sales business owned by Suzanne Jackson almost triple to €1.64m

Suzanne Jackson, the woman behind the fashion and lifestyle blog, SoSueMe. Photo: Cathal Burke

PROFITS at an online sales business owned by Suzanne Jackson, the woman behind the fashion and lifestyle blog SoSueMe, almost tripled to €1.64m in 2019.

In a record business period for the company, Cohar Ltd, at the end of last December it was sitting on accumulated profits of €2.2m.

The profits of €1.64m for the nine months between the end of March 2019 and end of December followed profits of €582,559 in the prior year.

The bumper 2019 for the company resulted in the cash pile at the firm increasing from €697,886 to €1.85m.

Staff costs last year increased from €40,616 to €162,691.

Ms Jackson, from Skerries in Dublin, is the founder and CEO of the bestselling beauty brand, SOSUbySJ.

Business continues to be strong in spite of the pandemic. On the SoSueMe Facebook page this week, Ms Jackson thanked her followers for the high volume of orders on Black Friday.

The 36-year old businesswoman set up the SoSueMe blog in 2010 and is also a co-director of SanFran Cosmetics Limited along with businessman Fran O’Gorman.

Last year SanFran Cosmetics recorded profits of more than €3m.

The sharp hike in profits resulted in the SanFran company sitting on accumulated profits of €4.917m at the end of last year

The record €3.039m profit recorded at the business in the 12 months to the end of December last follows the firm recording profits of €902,760 in 2018.

Ms Jackson and Mr O’Gorman each own a 50pc stake in the company which sells Ms Jackson’s branded palettes, lashes and other beauty products.

The company’s cash funds last year increased from €607,836 to €1.2m.

The SoSueMe Facebook page alone has over 325,000 followers, while Ms Jackson’s Instagram account has over 284,000 followers.

