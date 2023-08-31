Profits at Irish Ferries owner decline in first half of 2023

Irish Continental Group's ferries division has reported record revenues for the first half of 2023, although this growth was partially offset by a decline in container shipping volumes in the group’s container and terminal division.

Pre-tax profit at the group was €14m for the first six months of the year, down 9.1pc in the corresponding period last year.

Revenues at the Dublin-listed Irish Ferries owner remained steady at €264m, up 0.3pc from the first half of 2022.

Revenues in the Irish Ferries division was up 7.1pc to €179.8m.

Net debt was €164.5m, down €6.6m from the beginning of theyear.

The result was attributed to the return of normal travel patterns following the pandemic, as well as the expansion of the group’s’ Dover to Calais route.

The volume of cars carried increased by 7pc, with the group transporting 229,200 vehicles in the first six months of 2023.

Total passenger numbers were 1.1 million, a rise of 22.1pc on the first six months of last year.

Freight carryings rose 5.5pc in the period, with revenues up 2.6pc in this division.

Containers handled at the group’s Dublin and Belfast terminals were down 7.5pc to 152,500.

The number of shipped containers was down almost 16pc to 142,300 in the period.

Irish Continental Group attributed this to a “weakness in the deep sea market”, as well as weak export and import levels in China.

The group also pointed to the lingering impact of over stocking following the pandemic and related supply chain challenges.

Fuel costs were down 15.5pc to €49m as a result of reduced consumption and a decline in global prices.

Overall, costs in the first half of the year increased by 7.6pc to €174.5m compared to the first half of 2022. This rise in costs was attributed to the operations associated with the additional vessel on the Dover- Calais route.

“While the strong revenue performance in the Ferries Division has continued year to date, we remain cautious over the timing of a recovery in container shipping volumes and the impact of potential cost increases arising out of environmental levies,” said chairman John B. McGuckian.

“Nevertheless, given the strength of our business model, our balance sheet and the diversity of our income flows we remain confident about our future prospects’,” he added.

The company has declared an interim dividend of 4.87 cent a share.