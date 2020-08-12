Profits at Harvey Norman's Irish arm hit €5.8m in 2019

Profits at the Irish arm of electrical and homeware retailer Harvey Norman soared more than five-fold to €5.8m in the 12 months to the end of June last year, newly-filed accounts for the business show.

The surge in operating profits came as turnover at the chain here jumped 14.5pc to €236.2m. The Australian-owned business operates 14 outlets in the Republic of Ireland and two in Northern Ireland.

Last month, it opened a 60,000 sq ft store in Galway. It plans to open a new outlet in Sligo in October that will extend over almost 44,000 sq ft.

The directors also confirmed that the impact of Covid-19 on the business has not been as bad as anticipated.

"During [the] Covid-19 lockdown, the impact on sales has not been as severe as initially predicted, due to the ability of the group to increase its online capabilities," they noted.

The performance of the Irish unit in the 2019 financial year was lifted by the country's strong economy at the time.

It noted that during the period, employment reached a record high, net migration had increased, and that house completions were forecast to keep rising.

Harvey Norman also said that its flagship store in the Dublin suburb of Tallaght - which opened in 2017 - saw sales jump 20pc. The chain's total online sales here rose 38.7pc as it invested in the channel.

"While the outlook is positive, the headwinds that were identified last year as a result of the ongoing uncertainty around Brexit, continue to be a risk to the business," directors for the division noted in the accounts.

"Consumer confidence has been negatively impacted over the last 12 months as Brexit deadlines were extended and political inertia in the UK impacted the Irish market," they added.

But the Brexit challenge has been eclipsed by the Covid pandemic.

As the Government imposed a lockdown here, the furniture and bedding elements of the Harvey Norman stores here were closed from March 25 to June 8. The electrical and computers elements closed form March 28 to May 18.

But online sales continued during the lockdown. In June, the Harvey Norman parent group noted that overall sales in euro terms at Harvey Norman's Irish operation jumped 18.8pc for the first five months of the group's second half of its financial year. It said sales in its financial year to date - encompassing 11 months - were 13.4pc higher in Ireland in euro terms. In Northern Ireland, they were down 12.2pc.

