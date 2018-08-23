Profit before tax at CRH grew 5pc year-on-year to €497m in the six months to 30 June.

Profit up 5pc at CRH despite weather disruption and currency headwinds

The continued growth in profit at Ireland’s largest company came despite weather disruption and currency headwinds, CRH said in a trading update today.

Revenues were up 1pc to €11.9bn during the period, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were also up 1pc to €1.1bn.

The group's earnings margin remained unchanged.

So far this year the company has had divestments of €2.9bn and acquisitions of €3.4bn, including 28 bolt-on transactions.

"We have had a good first half despite significant weather disruption in Europe and North America in the first quarter," Albert Manifold, CEO of CRH, said.

"Construction markets continued to recover and pricing gathered momentum in key European markets, while there was solid volume and price growth against a positive economic backdrop in the Americas," he continued.

In Europe like-for-like sales were up 1pc, while in the Americas market like-for-like sales were up 3pc. Sales were down 2pc in Asia.

Meanwhile in Ireland, CRH said that while construction activity continues to grow, volumes of cement, readymixed concrete and aggregates were behind the first half of 2017 due to prolonged winter weather conditions.

Looking forward and for the second half of the year, the company said that despite "continuing currency headwinds" and challenging conditions in the Philippines, it expects an improvement in the momentum experienced in Europe in the first half of the year and further EBITDA growth in the Americas.

"[This] will result in another year of progress for the group."

CRH has decided to increase the interim dividend by 2.1pc to 19.6c per share.

Earlier this month the company announced that it had completed phase one of its share buyback programme.

Between May 2 and July 31 this year the company repurchased 11.4m ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average discount of 0.5pc to the weighted average price, returning €350m in cash to its shareholders.

CRH is planning a buyback of up to €1bn of its own shares over the next 12 months, in a proposal announced in April.

The buildings materials group said that it will release details concerning subsequent phases of the share buyback programme in due course.

Earlier this year the company announced the appointment of former Bank of Ireland CEO Richie Boucher to its board.

