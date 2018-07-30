Profit tops €500m in six months at Bank of Ireland

Bank of Ireland has a reported an underlying profit of €500m for the six months to 30 June.

During the period the bank’s net loan book grew by €500m to €76.6bn, while its net interest margin - the difference between what a bank earns and what it charges savers – was 2.23pc.

This, the bank said reflected the positive impact from new lending margins and its strong commercial pricing discipline.

The bank also reported a net impairment gain of €81m, which it said reflected successful resolution strategies and "the positive economic environment and outlook in Ireland."

However, profit before tax was €454m, down from €460m in the same period last year.

Operating income at the bank was €1.4bn in the six months to 30 June 2018, down from €1.5bn in the six months to 30 June 2017.

New lending of €7.7bn was up 16pc year-on-year, with new mortgage lending in Ireland up 30pc, according to the half year results from the bank.

The bank’s Irish mortgage share stands at 28pc.

During the period Bank of Ireland’s non-performing loans reduced by 10pc to €5.9bn, the bank’s non-performing loans are now at a ratio of 7.5pc of overall customer lending.

Bank of Ireland has recently been engaging in a number of cost cutting measures, which the results reflected, with the bank achieving a cost reduction of €27m or 3pc compared with the second half of 2017.

Commenting on the results, Francesca McDonagh, Bank of Ireland CEO, said she was pleased to report a “strong” financial performance in the first half of 2018.

"The economies in which we operate continue to be supportive, and have enabled us to grow our loan book by €0.5bn on a constant currency basis while maintaining our commercial pricing and risk discipline."

"Operating expenses have decreased by around 3pc compared to the second half of 2017 and asset quality continues to improve."

Earlier this month it was reported that Bank of Ireland looks set to take a scythe to its workforce - with potentially 2,180 jobs on the line as the lender chases cost-reduction targets.

The projected cuts to the payroll were included in a new research note on the group by Investec Ireland's Owen Callan, who retained his 'buy' rating on the stock and described its recently-unveiled medium-term growth strategy as "ambitious" but "attainable".

But Mr Callan calculates the drive to lower operating costs by about 10pc by the end of the 2021 financial year "implies an underlying headcount reduction of 15-20pc".

