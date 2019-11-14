Net profit at the Irish arm of KBC bank fell to €4.4m in the three months to 30 September from €33.6m in the same period last year.

Profit plunges at KBC Ireland on the back of tracker mortgage scandal

The decline was drive by an additional €18m in costs relating to the tracker mortgage scandal, of which €14m is a provision for a potential sanction.

So far this year KBC Ireland has made a profit after tax and impairment of €29.3m.

Elsewhere, mortgage lending at KBC Ireland jumped 21pc year-on-year to €800m in the three months to 30 September.

The bank’s year-to-date mortgage market share stands at 11.7pc, up from 10.9pc in 2018, according to the latest results from the group.

Current account growth at the bank is up 14pc with more than 30,000 new current accounts opened so far this year.

The bank has added 22,000 new customer accounts in the third quarter of 2019, bringing total number of new customer accounts added this year to over 60,000.

Impaired loans at the bank reduced by 8pc in quarter three to €1.7bn.

Meanwhile, KBC Group ended the third quarter with a net profit of €612m.

