Profit jumps over 250pc at Grafton Group on the back of “record” Woodie’s performance

Woodie's owner Grafton Group has reported a 257pc jump in operating profit for the first six months of this year.

The operating profit figure of £152m (€177.5m) is from continuing operations, after the group earlier this year announced it was selling its traditional merchanting business in the UK for £520m.

The performance was driven by a “strong” performance across the group and “a notable record contribution from the Woodie’s DIY, Home and Garden business in Ireland.”

Revenue at the company increased by 46pc year-on-year to £1bn (€1.2bn), according to interim results from the business.

Last year the group was impacted by the temporary closure of the majority of its branches due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gavin Slark, CEO of Grafton Group, said: “2021 marks a key phase of a very considered strategic transformation we have executed at Grafton over recent years, which today comprises a portfolio of high returning, differentiated businesses with the capacity to grow and outperform in our chosen markets.”

“The overall outlook for the Grafton businesses is positive given the strength of our current market positions, geographic diversity, strong balance sheet and investment pipeline, alongside supportive sector and macro trends together with the successful rollout of vaccines to date in the four countries where the group now operates.”

In the first half of 2021 Grafton recorded a record adjusted operating profit margin of 13.9pc. It was also a record half year for cash generation, which amounted to £255.3m from all operations.

The group also operates Chadwicks in Ireland. This division of the business experienced “exceptional demand” in the residential renovation, maintenance, and improvement, market, and new build markets from mid-April.

Half year profitability from Chadwicks was “materially higher” than the pre-pandemic result for the first half of 2019, according to the group.

Woodie’s recorded operating profit of £34m for the first half of this year. The “exceptional” revenue growth trends in the Woodie’s business eased following the reopening of non-essential retail in May, Grafton said, adding that it expects this trend will continue in the second half of this year.

Grafton’s distribution business in the UK now comprises of Selco, Leyland SDM, MacBlair and TG Lynes following the agreement to dispose of the traditional merchanting business.

Average daily like-for-like revenue in the first half of this year was 16.7pc ahead of the first half of 2019 from the continued business in the UK.