Profit jumps at Uniphar, following ‘strong performance’ across all divisions

Pharmacy supplies group Uniphar reported gross profit of €274m for 2021, a 26pc increase on the prior year, following a “strong performance across all divisions,” according to annual results.

Revenue at the company increased 6.5pc to €1.9bn.

Meanwhile, earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) grew 29.6pc to €86.5m, reflecting the full year impact of the 2020 acquisitions, alongside increasing investment in operating overheads to support future growth, the company said.

Uniphar has three divisions, Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail.

The company reported “strong” organic gross profit growth across all divisions, with an “outperformance” in Supply Chain & Retail delivering 5.8pc growth, Commercial & Clinical delivering 7.9pc and Product Access delivering 19.9pc organic gross profit growth.

Uniphar’s gross profit margin increased to 14.1pc last year from 11.9pc, driven by the full year impact of acquisitions completed in 2020 and its continued focus on “higher margin services.”

The 2020 acquisitions included the Hickey’s Pharmacy Group, RRD International, Diligent Health Solutions and Innerstrength.

Last year the company completed four acquisitions, and announced a fifth, the purchase of the Navi Group, which is subject to approval by the CCPC (Competition and Consumer Protection Commission).

“The group performed strongly throughout 2021 delivering EBITDA growth of 29.6pc, ROCE [return on capital investment] of 17.6pc and with all divisions achieving gross profit growth in line with or ahead of divisional guidance,” Ger Rabbette, Uniphar CEO, said.

“We will continue to apply a disciplined approach to capital deployment both organically and through M&A where such investment accelerates our strategic plans and delivers a return on capital employed within or above our targeted range of 12pc - 15pc within three years,” he added.

The company had net bank debt of €48.3m as at 31 December 2021, up from €34.4m at the end of 2020.