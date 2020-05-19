Profit jumps at First Derivatives, firm yet to see ‘material’ impact from Covid-19

First Derivatives is headed up by Seamus Keating

Newry-based global analytics software business First Derivatives saw its profit before tax increase 9pc to £18.3m (€20.5m) last year.

Revenue for the period was also up 9pc to £237.8m (€266m), according to annual results from the group.

The company said it has seen “no material financial impact to date” from the coronavirus, however, it has seen a lengthening of sales cycles.

First Derivatives said it remains “too early” to determine the probable impact of this on its full year performance.

In the short-term the company said its high levels of repeat and recurring revenue provide some mitigation from the economic impact of the global pandemic.

“In the longer term, FD remains confident in its strategy and the growing demand for its world-class Kx streaming analytics from both potential customers and partners,” it said.

Meanwhile, in the 12 months to February 29, software turnover increased by 13pc to £148.4m.

The group experienced “significant” contact wins in its core FinTech market.

Earlier this year the company appointed Seamus Keating as CEO following the untimely passing of its founder Brian Conlon.

Donna Troy, chairman of First Derivatives, said: "The past year has been one of the most significant in the Group's history, having to cope with the sudden loss of our founder and CEO, Brian Conlon, and then the challenges posed by Covid-19.”

“Against that backdrop, these results represent a period of solid execution.”

Online Editors