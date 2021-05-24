Profit jumps at Belfast IT company Kainos

Belfast IT company Kainos saw its profit before tax jump 117pc to £50.3m (€58.4m) in the 12 months to March 31.

The company counts the NHS in the UK among its customers.

Revenue at the plc – the only Northern Ireland company listed on the main London Stock Exchange – increased 31pc to £234.7m, according to annual results from the group.

The company has two specialist divisions; Digital Services and Workday Practice.

Its Digital Services division develops and supports IT service platforms for public sector, commercial and healthcare customers.

Its Workday Practice is focused on the deployment of finance, HR and planning software to organisations also across the public, commercial and healthcare sectors.

In its Digital Services division, Kainos said it continues to support “significant” ongoing digital transformation programmes across the sectors its clients operate in.

Its Workday Practice arm continues to be a major European Workday specialist and the company said it is “building strongly” in North America.

CEO Brendan Mooney said: “Our work has included supporting the NHS response to Covid-19 and ensuring that our government and commercial clients continued to provide essential services to citizens, customers and employees.”

“Since 2010 we have been helping our customers drive digital transformation. That trend has continued through the pandemic and we have once again delivered a strong business performance,” he added.

Kainos said its focus on revenue diversification has ensured that it has built a robust and well-balanced business.

Overall, 45pc of its revenue comes from the public sector, 35pc commercial, and 20pc healthcare.

International revenues are up 48pc year-on-year to £59m.

Commercial revenues are up 29pc to £81.1m, while healthcare revenues are up 106pc to £48.1m.

Software-related revenues are up 27pc to £31.6m.

Over the past 12 months the company has seen its employee headcount increase to 2,024 from 1,715, the majority of which are based in the UK and Ireland.

The company now has over 500 customers, including Netflix, BP, Johnson & Johnson, and Warner Music.