Profit increases to €23.5m at Irish drilling equipment maker Mincon

Irish drilling equipment maker Mincon saw its performance in the first six months of 2020 boosted by the purchase of Finland's Lehti earlier this year.

The company paid €8m for Lehti in January.

Gross profit increased 13pc to €23.5m after the acquisition brought the manufacturing margin for the company’s Geotech products inhouse, according to interim results from the group.

Mincon is also increasing its capacity to support large Geotech contracts in the construction industry.

Revenue for the six months increased 8pc year-on-year to €64.7m, while the group’s operating profit was up 21pc to €8.3m.

Joe Purcell, CEO of Mincon, said: "The first half of 2020 was a return to increasing revenue, profitability and cash generation for the Mincon Group. This was achieved despite the challenging operating environment due to the Covid-19 crisis.”

Since the onset of the global pandemic all of the company’s factories have remained operational with the exception of its factory in South Africa, where the mining sector there was in lockdown during March and April.

The South African factory reopened in May.

The group also incurred less travel costs due to the international travel ban imposed across the company in light of the global pandemic.

However, Mincon warned that product development has been affected by Covid-19, in particular with its customer in Australia for the hydraulic Greenhammer product.

Access to the Greenhammer test site continues to be restricted.

Other product development has also been delayed due to restricted testing opportunities, the company said. Nonetheless, its engineering works continues.

