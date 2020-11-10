Profit increases at DCC despite revenue tumbling

Diversified distribution group DCC has seen its operating profit increase 8.3pc year-on-year to £176.1m (€195.4m) in the six months to September 30.

This is despite revenue tumbling by almost 19pc to £5.9bn (€6.5bn) during the period, according to interim results.

DCC’s adjusted earnings per share is up 7pc to 117.9 pence, while it has increased its interim dividend by 5pc to 51.95 pence per share.

The group has committed approximately £90m (€100m) in capital to new acquisitions in both Europe and North America since May.

Net debt (excluding lease creditors) is £137m (€152m) at September 30.

DCC has gross cash of approximately £1.5bn (€1.66bn) and undrawn, committed bank facilities of £400m (€444m).

“This excellent financial position will facilitate the continued growth and development of the group,” it said.

DCC Retail & Oil sold 4.9 billion litres of product in the first half of the year, a 17.8pc decline on the prior year.

DCC Technology traded “resiliently” throughout the first half of the year, the company said.

Despite operating profit being behind the prior year in the first quarter, DCC Technology recovered to deliver modest operating profit growth of 0.7pc in the half year overall.

In its LPG business, operating profit declined by 7.1pc to £45.6m.

Meanwhile, operating profit on a continuing basis in DCC Healthcare increased by 65.9pc to £39.8m, approximately half of this growth was organic.

Donal Murphy, chief executive of DCC, said: "Whilst the first half of the financial year is seasonally less significant, the strong performance demonstrates the resilience and agility of our business model.

It also highlights the essential nature of the group's products and services and the benefit of the diversity of the group's operations, in terms of sectoral focus, customer and supplier breadth and geographic mix.”

Online Editors