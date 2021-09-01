Profit increases 30pc at pharmacy supplies group Uniphar

Pharmacy supplies group Uniphar has reported gross profit of €134m for the first half of this year, a 30pc increase on the corresponding period in 2020.

The Dublin-listed company experienced a “strong performance” across all divisions, with its Commercial & Clinical arm outperforming medium-term guidance and delivering 23.7pc organic growth.

Earnings increased 36pc to €41.1m from €30.2m, according to interim results from the group.

Uniphar reported revenue of €965m for the six months to June 30, up 10pc year-on-year.

Ger Rabbette, CEO of Uniphar, said the company delivered “strong results” for the first half of this year, “with double digit organic gross profit growth.”

“Our two acquisitions, announced post period end, demonstrate our continued focus on identifying and executing compelling M&A opportunities which complement our organic growth, accelerate our strategic plans and meet or exceed our strict ROCE [return on capital investment] hurdles,” Mr Rabbette said.

The company has also announced the appointment of Hugh McDonnell as chief technology officer (CTO) for the group. The role is a newly-created position on the executive leadership team reporting to the CEO.

In his role Mr McDonnell will develop and oversee a tech and digital strategy for the company.

Mr McDonnell was the former chief architect for eShopWorld.

Uniphar was founded by a small group of Irish community pharmacists in 1967. It now has more than 3,200 employees.

The company has a presence in Ireland, the UK, the Benelux, the Nordics, Germany and the United States.

In 2019, it listed on Euronext Dublin and the AIM, a submarket of the London Stock Exchange.