Profit falls by almost 50pc at Origin Enterprises in ‘challenging’ year

Revenue decreased by 11.6pc to €1.6bn at agri-services firm Origin

Agri-services firm Origin Enterprises has seen its profit before tax fall 49.5pc to €39m in the 12 months to July 31.

Revenue decreased by 11.6pc to €1.6bn, according to full year results for the year ended 31 July 2020.

In what CEO Sean Coyle said was a “challenging year” for the group, Origin was impacted by prolonged unseasonal weather conditions, particularly in the UK and Ireland.

This bad weather reduced demand for agronomy services and crop input investment spend.

Operating profit in the two countries was down 61pc year-on-year to €23.3m.

In Continental Europe operating profit fell by 2.3pc in constant currency to €13.2m.

The Covid-19 pandemic “presented further operational challenges for the business,” Mr Coyle added.

Despite the fall in revenue and profits, Origin delivered free cash flow of €64.3m, a working capital inflow of €30.3m and reduced its net debt to €53.2m.

The company said it performed strongly in Latin America, delivering underlying volume and revenue growth.

“Financial Year 2020 was defined by extreme weather challenges, with the wettest autumn winter planting season in 30 years, followed by extremely dry conditions in the third quarter, which persisted into June, further lowering the intensity of crop input investment spend,” Mr Coyle said.

“Given the extreme nature of these weather conditions, we would expect crop plantings to normalise in Financial Year 2021, which will increase market demand for agronomy services and crop inputs and return the group to growth,” he added.

Origin has previously said it was suspending its final dividend in respect of financial year 2020.

In June Origin announced that CEO Tom O’Mahony is leaving the group after 35 years to be succeed by Mr Coyle.

Origin today announced the appointment of TJ Kelly as its new CFO. Mr Kelly, who will join the company by March next year, is currently CFO and an executive director of Hostelworld Group.

Prior to that, he worked in the United States and Ireland with Glanbia for 12 years.

At Hostelworld, Mr Kelly will be succeed by Caroline Sherry, who is currently the company’s financial controller.

