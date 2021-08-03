Profit falls at Port of Waterford due to Covid impact

The Port of Waterford will report operating profits of €700,000 for 2020 when it publishes its accounts this week.

The financial statements are currently before the Oireachtas.

In 2019 the port recorded profit of €1.2m. However, its income from both carpark receipts and, to a lesser extent, cruise ships was reduced last year.

The Port’s turnover was €7.2m in 2020 a reduction of 8pc compared to 2019.

Bulk throughput last year came in at 1.5 million tonnes, a 3pc decrease on 2019, while the levels of container shipment handled grew by 2pc.

Commenting on the results, Port of Waterford CEO, Frank Ronan, said: “The absence of parking income, all Covid related, and to a lesser extent the cessation of all Cruise business, again Covid related, were the main drivers of the reduction in performance experienced during 2020.”

“Despite this, overall performance has remained profitable and crucially, our team has kept the show on the road and played their part in keeping supply chains open, which has been key over the eighteen months.”

For the first half of this year, the business is showing “very positive momentum” despite the continued challenges posed by the pandemic in the ability to drive car park and cruise income, the Port said.

Bulk handling is currently ahead of last year by over 20pc at the halfway point this year and container handling is also “holding up well and in-line with 2020 levels.”

“The first six months of this year have gone reasonably well. We are still missing car park and cruise revenue, but overall, we are satisfied with the levels of business performance. The Port is in a strong cash position and we see plenty of positives in the market,” Mr Ronan said.

The “under-utilisation” of the container terminal capacity remains both a big challenge and opportunity for the Port, according to Mr Ronan.

Looking forward, he said there is “strong interest” from cruise companies in visiting Waterford Harbour during next year and 2023.

“We look forward to working closely with the local cruise co-operative and Dunmore East Fishery Harbour to deliver more business for our region’s tourism and hospitality operators. This potential upswing is particularly welcome following on from what has been a really difficult time for this sector.”