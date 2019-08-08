Profit falls at KBC Bank Ireland

KBC Bank Ireland has reported profit of €9m for the three months to 30 June.

This is down from a profit of €12m reported in the three months to 31 March.

During the period the group released virtually zero funds set aside to cover unpaid loans, while in the prior quarter it released €12m in respect of loan loss impairments.

Meanwhile, the bank reported a net profit after tax of €22m in Ireland in the first half of the year, down from €113m in the same period last year.

Overall, KBC Group generated a net profit of €745m over the three month period, which its CEO Johan Thijs said was “a good result.”

“Compared to the previous quarter [it] benefited from increased net fee and commission income, higher non-life insurance results, the seasonal uptick in dividends received, lower costs and lower loan loss impairment charges,” he added.

