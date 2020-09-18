Profit falls at ESB on the back of Covid related reduction in demand

ESB has reported a 15pc fall in profit for the first six months of this year due to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions, which saw demand for electricity fall.

In the six months to June 30 the semi-State firm reported an operating profit before exceptional items of €249m, a decrease of €45m on the same period last year.

The company said electricity demand in Ireland fell by about 15pc at the height of the lockdown restrictions brought about by the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, demand has since recovered and since July is in line with 2019 levels.

In the first half of the year, ESB had an exceptional, non-cash impairment charge of €177m on its Carrington gas-fired power plant located in Manchester.

This change has contributed to ESB recording a loss after interest and tax of €66m for the period.

Revenue for the period was €1.85bn, down from €1.89bn in the first half of 2019.

So far this year ESB has invested €395m in electricity infrastructure, including in renewable generation.

In 2020 ESB has commissioned two large onshore windfarms; Grousemount on the Cork-Kerry county border, which has the capacity to provide clean electricity to 70,000 homes.

Meanwhile in county Mayo, its Oweninny windfarm, jointly owned with Bord na Mona, has the capacity to generate electricity to power 50,000 homes.

Commenting on the results, Pat Fenlon, ESB’s chief financial officer, said: “In the context of an extremely challenging operating environment brought about by the global Covid-19 pandemic, ESB delivered a satisfactory set of financial results.”

Online Editors