Profit before tax soars 33pc at Permanent TSB

Permanent TSB has seen its profit before tax increase 33pc year-on-year to €57m in the six months to June 30.

During the six month period new lending volumes increased by 50pc to €585m compared to the first half of 2017, the group said in a trading update today.

The bank’s residential mortgage market share increased to 13.8pc from 12.6pc for the full year 2017.

However the bank’s net interest margin – the difference between what a bank earns and what it charges savers – reduced marginally by three basis points to 1.77pc from 1.80pc at year-end 2017.

Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) reduced by €200m to €5.1bn in the first half of the year. The sale of €2.1bn of NPLs announced in July which, when completed in the latter half of this year, will reduce the NPL ratio down to 16pc from 25pc.

Commenting on the results, Jeremy Masding, CEO of Permanent TSB, said that the group was "very close to completing the rebuilding of the bank so that we can focus solely on competing in the retail and SME markets."

"Whilst our underlying business continued to show progress, we have also made significant progress in reducing the level of NPLs following the announcement of a €2.1bn sale at the end of July," Mr Masding said.

"In addition, we continue to maintain capital levels comfortably above the required regulatory minimum which positions us well for investment, profitable growth and the continued reduction in NPLs over the medium term."

The bank reported a fully loaded common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.4pc. This measurement of the bank's core capital compared to its total risk weighted assets is expected to decrease by 50 basis points in the second half of the year on the final outcome of the ECB’s TRIM exercise and the completion of Project Glas sale, the bank said.

During the six month period the bank’s operating expenses increased by €14m to €158m. This is mainly due to an additional provision of €15m in relation to legacy mortgage issues from the tracker mortgage scandal.

Earlier this month Permanent TSB insisted that it has not sold any clean loans to a US vulture fund.

However, mortgage debt campaigner David Hall has accused Permanent TSB of lying and claims the lender added performing home loans into the controversial sale.

Amid mounting pressure over the sale of 10,000 loans to vulture fund Loan Star, the bank is continuing to maintain that anybody affected would have at least one loan in arrears.

Online Editors