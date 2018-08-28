Irish travel software firm Datalex has seen its profit after tax jump 25pc year-on-year to $2m (€1.7m) in the six months to 30 June.

Profit after tax jumps 25pc in six months at Desmond backed Datalex

Total revenue for the period grew by 5pc to $31.9m, which included a 10pc increase in platform revenue to $14.1m. The increase was mainly driven by robust organic growth across its existing customer base, the company said in a trading update today.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation at Datalex, which counts billionaire financier Dermot Desmond as a major shareholder, grew 14pc to $6.1m.

"I am pleased to report a strong financial performance in the first half of 2018," Aidan Brogan, CEO of Datalex, said.

"We remain on track to deliver on our strategy to grow our business, which will underpin EBITDA growth in the coming years. We have a strong sales pipeline, and will make new customer announcements in the coming months and an investment program which will allow us to take advantage of the growing market opportunity in digital commerce for travel retail."

Datalex's software platforms help airlines to boost buying opportunities for flyers, enabling the carriers to increase their ancillary revenue.

The company's clients include airlines such as Aer Lingus and Lufthansa.

During the first six months of 2018 total operating costs increased by 5pc to $29.9m. This was driven by increases in resource costs, establishment costs, and amortisation expenses.

Capitalised product investment in the first half of the year was $6.6m, up from $5.9m in the same period last year, and amortisation of capitalised development was $3.1m.

Looking forward the company said it forecast double digit growth in adjusted EBITDA over the period 2018 – 2020.

"Our performance in the first half of 2018 represents solid progress towards this objective, with strong performance across a number of key metrics, and continued progress on a number of key new customer deployments."

Online Editors