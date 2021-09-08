| 18.6°C Dublin

Profile: Ireland’s newest billionaire Philip O’Doherty – better known on Derry’s football terraces than Dublin’s trading floors

E&I founder and chief executive and Derry City chairman Philip O'Doherty. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

E&amp;I founder and chief executive and Derry City chairman Philip O'Doherty. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

John Mulligan Twitter Email

If you have a quick perusal of social media sites, you be forgiven for getting the mistaken impression that Philip O’Doherty is just a local businessman who happens to be chairman of Derry City Football Club.

He might be local – but Mr O’Doherty has surprised even some of those who’ve met him, as to just how successful his E&I Engineering group has become.

With US firm Vertiv having announced yesterday that it has agreed to buy Mr O’Doherty’s group for up to $2bn (€1.69bn), it’s clear that the company he started in 1986 has become a major player in its sector.

