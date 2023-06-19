Professional services group Azets secures investment from private equity firm PAI Partners

Following the completion of the investment, the French group will hold an equal and co-controlling stake in Azets alongside current owners Hg Capital.

In March, the Irish accountancy and debt restructuring advisor Baker Tilly Ireland was bought by Azets. It has now rebranded as Azets Ireland.

Azets said the new funding will help it to expand in new and existing markets through a combination of organic growth and further strategic M&A.

Azets was formed six years ago to assist SMEs with the growing digitalisation of financial compliance processes.

It now operates across the Nordics region and the UK, with around 93,000 clients.

Azets generates annual revenues of around £700m and employs over 7,600 people.

“Azets has established a strong reputation for delivering innovative tech-enabled services in what has previously been a low-tech adoption sector," Azets chief executive Chris Horne said.

“To gain backing from another world-class investor is testament to this evolution and will enable us to deliver on future opportunities that will help us scale and support our thousands of clients and colleagues globally.”

Colm O’Sullivan, a partner at PAI Partners, said Azets is “well placed to benefit from the growing levels of compliance, regulation and outsourcing that underpin its core services market.”