Products recalled from Dunnes Stores and Aldi stores in Ireland over harmful bacteria fears

A number of food products have been recalled from Irish supermarket shelves over fears they may contain traces of harmful bacteria.

Wonderfoods Salads have issued the warning over two of their products that contain a batch of bacon that possibly contains Listeria monocytogenes.

The precautionary recall of the items, sold in Dunnes Stores and Aldi, was carried out following a routine sampling by the Dublin-based company. Dunnes Stores Chicken, Bacon & Sweetcorn Deli Filler (175g) with use-by dates of between April 13th and April 20th and Aldi Specially Selected Baby Potato with Bacon Salad (240g) with use-by dates of between April 13th and April 18th were subject to the recall.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland told Independent.ie that they are not aware of any cases of human illness associated with the products. "Listeriosis is a serious disease which can be life threatening, particularly for pregnant women, the elderly and other people with a weakened immune system," the FSAI spokesperson said.

This disease is characterised by the severity of its symptoms which include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills and diarrhea. In extreme cases, it can also present itself as myalgia, meningitis and septicemia.

